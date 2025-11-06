IAEA director general meets with Russian students in Vienna — Russian mission

VIENNA, November 6. /TASS/. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi has held a meeting with the students from Russia’s leading universities who participated in the Third Mission of the University of Vienna, Victoria Karslieva, executive director of the Primakov Center for International Cooperation, told journalists.

The Vienna internship for Russian students majoring in the issues of international security, nuclear non-proliferation and arms control was organized by the Primakov Center with the assistance of the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the International Organizations in Vienna.

The meeting lasted more than one hour. The participants of the educational mission had the opportunity to directly interact with a major international official.