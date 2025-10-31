Russians’ trust in President Vladimir Putin exceeds 78% — poll

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. The level of trust among Russians in President Vladimir Putin increased by 0.6 percentage points over the week and stands at 78.4%, according to a survey conducted from October 20 to 26 among 1,600 adult Russians by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM).

"78.4% of survey participants responded positively to the question about trusting Putin (a increase of 0.6 p.p.), while the approval rating for the president’s activities decreased by 0.3 p.p. to 74.2%," the center's materials note.

The activities of the Russian government are approved by 46.3% of respondents (a decrease of 1.8 p.p.), while the work of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is approved by 48.9% of respondents (a decrease of 0.9 p.p.). Those trusting in Mishustin cast 58.3% of the votes in line with the survey (a decrease of 0.7 p.p.).

Respondents also expressed their attitude towards the heads of parliamentary parties. Thus, 35.7% trust the Chairman of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, Gennady Zyuganov (an increase of 1.1 p.p.), 31.2% trust the leader of the Just Russia For Truth party, Sergey Mironov (an increase of 2.1 p.p.), 22.4% trust the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), Leonid Slutsky (a decrease of 0.8 p.p.), and 9.4% trust the chairman of the New People party, Alexey Nechayev (a decrease of 0.6 p.p.).

The level of support for the United Russia party was 32.9% (a decrease of 0.7 p.p.), the Communist Party - 9.8% (a decrease of 0.3 p.p.), the LDPR - 11.3% (a decrease of 0.1 p.p.), the Just Russia For Truth party - 4.1% (a decrease of 4.1 p.p.), and the New People party - 8% (an increase of 0.4 p.p.).