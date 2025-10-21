Louvre guards refuse to go to work after museum heist — NYT

NEW YORK, October 21. /TASS/. The Louvre's security staff refused to go to work on October 20 after a robbery the day before, The New York Times reported, citing SUD trade union leader Sarrah Abdelhedi.

"Security officials at the museum, who are not armed, were so shaken by the brazen heist that they refused to work on Monday until they heard from the museum’s director what reinforcements would be put in place," the paper said.

When there is an intrusion, the museum’s protocol is to evacuate rooms and usher visitors to safety, "definitely not put yourself in danger’s way by going toward the intruders," said Abdelhedi.

The story says that from 2014 to 2023, the number of museum security staff decreased from 994 to 856.

Earlier, Paris Prosecutor Laure Beccuau said that on October 19, four criminals entered the Louvre using a hydraulic lift, which they brought to its walls. After opening the windows of the Apollo Gallery, they stole nine pieces of jewelry, one of which, the crown of Empress Eugenie (wife of Napoleon III), encrusted with 1,354 diamonds, was dropped during their escape. According to the prosecutor, the investigation is inclined to believe that the robbery was committed by professionals. The intensive police search for criminals has not yet yielded results.