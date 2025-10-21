3,300-year-old Tutankhamun's tomb at risk of collapsing — newspaper

CAIRO, October 21. /TASS/. Archeologists warn that the 3,300-year-old tomb of Egyptian pharaoh Tutankhamun may collapse due to the threat of flooding, the Daily Mail newspaper reported.

According to the researchers, major cracks have appeared on the tomb due to raising humidity. This contributes to the growth of fungi that "are eating away at priceless murals."

"There are current and future risks facing the cemetery, which will affect its structural integrity in the long term, and the cemetery may not last for thousands of years as it was built," Sayed Hemada, author of the study and Professor of Preservation of Architectural Heritage at Cairo University, told the newspaper.

Tutankhamun's tomb is part of the Valley of the Kings. Located west of Luxor, it is home to dozens of royal tombs, one of which is Tutankhamun's. The Valley of the Kings survived a flood in 1994, when most of the tombs ended up underwater. This led to serious damage to the murals and the formation of a network of fissures that undermined the tombs' integrity.