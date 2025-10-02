Putin expresses condolences over typhoon aftermath in Vietnam

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russian leader Vladimir Putin has sent his condolences to Vietnamese Communist Party General Secretary To Lam and President Luong Cuong over the aftermath of the typhoon in the country, according to a telegram published on the Kremlin website.

"Please accept our most sincere condolences in connection with the tragic consequences of the typhoon that struck the northern and central provinces of your country," the statement said. "Russia shares the grief of Vietnamese citizens who have lost loved ones in this natural disaster. We hope for the speedy recovery of all those injured and the quick return of the affected regions to normal, prosperous life," Putin emphasized in the telegram.

At the end of September, Typhoon Bualoi claimed 29 lives and injured 139 people in Vietnam. The damage exceeded $304 million.