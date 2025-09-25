Intervision winner Duc Phuc aims to compete again in 2026

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Vietnamese singer Duc Phuc, who won the international music competition Intervision, expressed his desire to participate in the contest again next year as a competitor rather than a jury member.

"If I have the opportunity, I would like to return to the Intervision stage as a contestant. <…> The 2026 competition will be held in Saudi Arabia. I could see that country, just as I saw Russia," said the singer, who is being sent home on Thursday during his farewell ceremony.

The winner emphasized that he views the competition as an important platform for cultural exchange and dialogue. "If Intervision is ever held in Vietnam, that would be especially great. But participating in any country is an honor for me," Phuc added.

About the Competition

Intervision, a song contest originally organized by the International Radio and Television Organization (OIRT), which existed from 1946 to 1993, was held in the 1960s-1980s as a counterpart to Eurovision, the music award of the European Broadcasting Union that split from OIRT. The competition included not only socialist countries close to the USSR but also Austria, Belgium, Spain, Canada, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Finland.

The revived Intervision took place on September 20, 2025, in Moscow. Russia is represented by Merited Artist of Russia Yaroslav Dronov, better known by his stage name Shaman. Over 20 countries, including all BRICS states, confirmed their participation in Intervision.

TASS is the competition’s media partner.