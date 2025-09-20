Saudi Arabia to host Intervision 2026

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia will host the Intervision international song contest next year, singer Alexey Vorobyov, the Russian host of the competition, announced from the stage.

"We are happy to announce that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has said it is willing to host the Intervision international music contest in 2026," he said.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said he hopes that the Intervision contest would become an annual event, and that the host country for the next contest would be announced soon after the final.