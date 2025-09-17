No serious damage recorded to critical Zaporozhye nuke infrastructure after Ukraine strike

MELITOPOL, September 17. /TASS/. Specialists of the Zaporozhye nuclear power station have detected no significant damage to its critical infrastructure after a Ukrainian strike that caused a fire near its fuel stores, Communication Director Yevgenia Yashina told TASS.

"No significant damage has been recorded to the critical infrastructure of the station," Yashina said.

Director Yury Chernichuk said earlier that it would be possible to determine the exact damage only after the fire was completely extinguished.

On September 16, Ukraine fired artillery at the nuclear power plant's fuel depots, and dry grass caught fire 400 m from the diesel fuel tanks. The radiation background at the NPP and the surrounding area is within the normal range. There are no casualties among the station staff.