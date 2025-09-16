Lavrov hopes Intervision Song Contest will become annual event

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed hope that the international music competition Intervision will become an annual event, with the host country for the next competition to be announced shortly after the final.

"There is significant interest in this project," Lavrov noted at a press conference focused on the preparation and hosting of Intervision. "Several of our colleagues have already expressed a desire to host such a contest next year and the year after. So, following the path of the Games of the Future, I hope we will make this contest annual. At the very least, as I said, there is interest, and there is every reason to build on the experience accumulated in Moscow, including the organization of broadcasts, <...> including the setup of fan zones. By the way, I should mention that many regions have shown interest in organizing fan zones, and there is high demand for such initiatives."

"I hope we will be able to announce soon, if not during the final, then shortly after, where the next contest is scheduled to take place and which country has extended the corresponding invitation," he added.

Responding to a question about the voting system, Lavrov noted that "the jury will consist of representatives from each participating country."

About Intervision

The Intervision Song Contest, originally organized by the International Radio and Television Organization (OIRT), which existed from 1946 to 1993, was held in the 1960s and 1980s as an alternative to the Eurovision contest organized by the European Broadcasting Union, which had split from the OIRT. Along with socialist countries close to the Soviet Union, Intervision participants included singers from Austria, Belgium, Spain, Canada, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Finland.

The revived Intervision competition will take place in Moscow on September 20, 2025, with live coverage on Channel One. Russia will be represented by Merited Artist of Russia Yaroslav Dronov, better known by his stage name Shaman.

