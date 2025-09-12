ST. PETERSBURG, September 12. /TASS/. The Intervision Song Contest, featuring participants from 23 countries, will demonstrate that cultural cooperation faces no barriers, Russian presidential envoy for international cultural cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy stated at the 11th St. Petersburg International Forum of United Cultures.

"In just a week, the first revived Intervision will take place in Moscow. It includes 23 countries, such as the United States, China, India, Brazil, and so on. Twenty-three countries—that’s a lot. This will be a significant statement that even in popular music, not just philharmonic art, there are no obstacles to cooperation," he said.

Shvydkoy added that, in his opinion, the upcoming contest will be an interesting and "vivid spectacle."

The revived Intervision will be held on September 20, 2025, in Moscow. Russia will be represented by Merited Artist of the Russian Federation Yaroslav Dronov, better known by his stage name Shaman. TASS is the contest’s media partner.

The Intervision Song Contest, organized by the International Radio and Television Organization (OIRT), which existed in 1946-1993, was held from 1965 to 1977 and was an analogue to the Eurovision contest organized by the European Broadcasting Union, which split from the OIRT. Along with socialist countries close to the Soviet Union, Intervision participants included singers from Austria, Belgium, Spain, Canada, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Finland.