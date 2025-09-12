MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Famous Russian singer Shaman will perform ninth at the Intervision international song contest, a TASS correspondent reported from the drawing ceremony.

The ceremony was held at the Russian National Center amid a true Russian atmosphere. Thus, Yaroslav Dronov, aka Shaman, who will represent the country at the contest, poured hot water from a samovar, a metal urn with a spigot traditionally used in Russia to boil water for tea, into a cup placed on the "wheel of fortune." Once heated up, a hidden number appeared on the cup, revealing Russia's position as ninth.

The Intervision song contest, organized by the International Radio and Television Organization (OIRT), took place in Russia from 1946-1993. From 1965-1977, it was held under a format very similar to the Eurovision contest organized by the European Broadcasting Union, which split from the OIRT. Along with socialist countries close to the former Soviet Union, Intervision participants included singers from Austria, Belgium, Spain, Canada, the Netherlands, and Portugal.

The Intervision singing competition was revived by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decree on February 3, 2025. It will be held in Moscow on September 20, 2025. Around 20 world countries, including all of the BRICS nations, have confirmed their participation.

