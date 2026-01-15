British diplomat summoned by Russian MFA met with protests against UK policies

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Dozens of protesters opposed to London’s policies gathered near Russia’s Foreign Ministry headquarters in Moscow, where UK charge d’affaires Danae Dholakia was summoned, a TASS correspondent reported.

The demonstrators confronted the diplomat with banners that read "Britain is a terrorist country," "Your weapons kill children," and "London sows death." Dholakia left the ministry without commenting amid shouts from the crowd. Protesters also attempted to block the diplomat’s car as it departed the area.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry earlier said that Dholakia was informed on Thursday that Russia’s competent authorities had obtained information indicating that a British embassy employee was "affiliated with British intelligence services." The diplomat is being expelled from Russia and has two weeks to leave the country, the ministry said, noting that Moscow will respond in kind should London choose to escalate the situation.