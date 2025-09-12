Almost 81% of Russians trust Putin, latest poll shows

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The level of trust among the Russian public in President Vladimir Putin stands at 80.8%, a survey carried out by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) analytical center between September 1 and September 7 shows.

The poll surveyed 1,600 adult Russians.

"When asked directly if they trusted Putin, 80.8% of participants responded affirmatively (an increase of 1.4 percentage points), while the approval rating for the president’s performance also increased by 1.4 percentage points to 77.8%," the pollster said.

A total of 51% expressed approval of how the Russian government is managing the country (an increase of 0.9 percentage points), while 51.4% approved of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s performance (a decrease of 0.4 percentage points). The percentage of respondents who said they trust Mishustin was 60.6% (an increase of 0.6 percentage points).