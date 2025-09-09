PERM, September 9. /TASS/. Maybe the latest Ukrainian army attack on Gulliver Park in Donetsk will finally make the nations of the world see the plight of children in Donbass, Maria Lvova-Belova, Commissioner for Children's Rights under the Russian President, told reporters during a working trip.

"It's the same old story. Our border regions are constantly subjected to drone attacks. We bring the wounded to Moscow for rehabilitation and, unfortunately, are forced to bury some of them. I don’t know what else we need to do to make the [world] community hear what is really happening," she said.

Lvova-Belova noted that people are actually dying in Donbass, unlike in Kiev, which gives dubious examples of Russian aggression and the removal of children. "Children are really dying here, children are suffering. No amount of talk will change the situation as it is today," she stressed.

Earlier, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that six people, including a girl born in 2011, were injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on Gulliver Park in Donetsk.