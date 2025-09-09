Protests gripping Nepal: what we know

NEW DELHI, September 9. /TASS/. The Nepalese government has lifted its nationwide ban on social media following days of mass protests in Kathmandu and other major cities, Communications and Information Technology Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung announced.

According to the latest reports, at least 19 people have been killed and more than 500 wounded in clashes between demonstrators and police. The unrest has already forced Prime Minister Sharma Oli to resign, citing the need to resolve the crisis in line with the constitution.

TASS has gathered the key developments so far in Nepal.

Protests against social media ban

- On September 8, a protest dubbed the "Gen Z Revolution" erupted outside the parliament building in Kathmandu.

- Demonstrations spread across the capital and at least seven other cities, Nepal News reported.

- Protesters opposed the government’s September 4 decision to restrict messaging apps and social networks, including WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram (banned in Russia; owned by Meta, recognized as extremist there), for failing to register with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.

- Thousands, mostly young people and students, took to the streets.

- Security forces used water cannons, tear gas, and live fire to disperse the crowds, India Today reported.

- Nineteen people were killed and over 500 injured.

- Despite the government lifting the ban on September 9, demonstrators again gathered outside parliament in Kathmandu.

- Prime Minister Oli appealed to Army Commander General Ashok Raj Sigdel for safe passage from his residence and for help in restoring order, according to India Today.

- Protesters later stormed the parliament building, The Himalayan Times reported.

Resignations

- Interior Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigned over the deaths during the protests, The Kathmandu Post said, citing government sources.

- Opposition parties demanded Oli’s resignation after the crackdown in Kathmandu, Nepal News reported.

- Oli confirmed he was stepping down, citing the emergency situation and the need for a constitutional resolution to the crisis.

Government response

- On September 9, the government officially lifted the social media ban, Minister Gurung confirmed.

- An indefinite curfew was imposed in Kathmandu, in effect since 8:30 a.m. local time (2:45 a.m. GMT).

- Oli convened an all-party meeting to seek a way out of the turmoil, Nepal News reported.

- According to India Today, Oli is preparing to leave for Dubai, while Kathmandu International Airport suspended operations due to unrest. Government officials are being evacuated by military helicopters.

Arson attacks

- Protesters set fire to Prime Minister Oli’s private residence in Balkot, the Setopati newspaper reported.

- Demonstrators also broke into and set ablaze the residence of President Ram Chandra Paudel, according to NDTV.

- Several other politicians’ homes were torched, including those of Pushpa Kamal Dahal (leader of the Unified Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist), Minister Gurung, and Interior Minister Ramesh Lekhak who stepped down recently, Nepal News reported.