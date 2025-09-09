Over 60 countries to take part in St. Petersburg culture forum — Deputy PM

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The 11th St. Petersburg International Forum of United Cultures will welcome at least 67 countries and 49 official delegations, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova told TASS.

"As of now, the number stands at 67 countries and 49 official delegations. I hope that by the start of the forum on September 11, that number will grow," she said.

According to Golikova, thanks to the large number of delegations, there will be many meetings between culture ministers from different countries and international organizations. "This also contributes to the development of international cultural relations, not just the development of separate spheres that we are going to discuss," the deputy prime minister added.

She emphasized that representatives from countries that are unfriendly to Russia are also expected to participate in the forum. "These are the countries that have traditionally visited St. Petersburg and continue to do so," Golikova concluded.

About forum

The 11th St. Petersburg International Forum of United Cultures will take place on September 10-13. This year’s theme is "Return to Culture — New Opportunities."

The forum will be attended by cultural figures, including directors, artists, writers, musicians, scientists, and entrepreneurs. More than 400 individuals from Russia and abroad will speak at the forum.

The forum has been held since 2012. Russian President Vladimir Putin has participated in the forum several times.

