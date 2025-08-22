Woody Allen to join Moscow International Film Week via video link

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. American filmmaker and screenwriter Woody Allen will participate online in the Moscow International Film Week, which will be held at the Moskino film factory on August 24-25, the film factory press service told TASS.

"He will take part through video link," the press service said.

According to the event’s website, Allen’s lecture on the legends of world cinema will be held on August 24 at 5 p.m. Moscow time (2 p.m. GMT). The session will be moderated by famous Russian movie director and producer Fyodor Bondarchuk.

"Within the framework of the lecture-meeting, a conversation will be held about cinema and life, about choices, inspiration and professional honesty. The atmosphere of a trusting dialogue will offer insights into the filmmaker’s inner world, reveal how the stories that become cultural icons for decades emerge, and present some personal reflections," the website noted.

As the event’s press service noted earlier, the Moscow International Film Week will bring together over 80 foreign guests from 20 countries, including China, India, Turkey, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Brazil and Mexico. Serbian filmmaker Emir Kusturica and American actor Mark Dacascos have confirmed their attendance. Special attention will be given to the issues of international cooperation and joint production. The event will include panel discussions, presentations of projects and roundtables. The mechanisms of co-production and the experience of foreign teams filming in Moscow will be among the key topics of the event. The organizers expect over 150 representatives from Russian and foreign motion picture companies to attend.

Woody Allen (born Allan Stewart Konigsberg) is an American filmmaker, comedian, screenwriter, jazz clarinetist, four-time Oscar laureate and writer, the author of numerous short stories and plays. He was born on November 30, 1935 in New York. Allen is considered the creator of the "intellectual comedy" genre where serious issues raised by the author and his characters coexist with a mocking, ironic attitude. His numerous cinematic works include Love and Death, Annie Hall, Manhattan, Hannah and Her Sisters, and Midnight in Paris.