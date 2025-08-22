Kim Jong Un attends concert in honor of participants of operation in Kursk Region — KCNA

SEOUL, August 22. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and commanders and soldiers of the Korean People's Army (KPA) have attended a concert in honor of the participants in the liberation of the Kursk Region from Ukrainian forces, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

Earlier Kim Jong Un presented the insignia awarded to the DPRK heroes to the KPA soldiers, who took part in the operation in the Kursk Region.

"Upon arrival, Comrade Kim Jong Un laid flowers at the memorial wall in the central hall [of the concert hall] and expressed deep respect to the fallen participants of the war, who will forever remain in the memory of the motherland and the people," KCNA said. Kim Jong Un said that the exploits performed abroad "vividly demonstrated the power of the KPA" and that the memory of this will be passed down from generation to generation.

Family members of the deceased military personnel, senior officials of the Central Committee of the Party, commanders of the Defense Ministry, military and political commanders of the major KPA formations, senior officials of ministries, central departments and workers were also invited to the concert. Patriotic songs about the motherland and the revolution were performed on the stage. The artists paid tribute to the "heroes of the Kim Jong Un era, who set a great example of the indomitable fighting spirit" of the KPA.

According to KCNA, the concert demonstrated "boundless respect for the heroic soldiers who glorified the great era of Kim Jong Un, the party, the people and the country with their blood-won victory in battles."

A reception was held in honor of the participants of the foreign military operation, where Deputy Chairman of the Central Military Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea Pak Chong Cheon delivered a speech.