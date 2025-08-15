Russian Labor Ministry suggests reducing expatriates share next year

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Labor suggested reducing the permissible share of foreign workers in Russia in 2026, the ministry’s press service said.

"The Russian Ministry of Labor suggests reducing the share of foreign workers in nine kinds of economic activity as compared to indicators set last year. The share can be reduced to zero in certain industries, for example, in the sphere of the retail trade in alcoholic drinks and tobacco," the ministry said.

"The document suggests limiting the share of foreign workers in construction to 50%; it was 80% maximum in 2025," the press service said. The proposal is to reduce the share in the population service spheres also. Furthermore, it is suggested to limit employment of migrants in retail trade in alcoholic and tobacco products in specialized stores, with their share to be reduced from 15% to zero.