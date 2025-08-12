What we know about foiled terrorist plot against senior defense official outside Moscow

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Operatives from the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) have prevented a terrorist attack targeting a high-ranking Defense Ministry official in the Moscow Region, the FSB revealed.

TASS has compiled the key facts about the terrorist plot.

Suspect

- The suspect, born in 1989, is a citizen of Russia and Ukraine, the FSB said.

- An agent of Ukrainian special services, codenamed Raven, he was recruited in a third country.

- The suspect was apprehended on the M-4 highway on the way to the site of the potential crime.

- During questioning, he confessed to cooperation with the enemy’s special services.

Foiled attack

- On instructions from his handler, the suspect made a makeshift explosive device and hid it in a vehicle purchased with the money received from the enemy.

- Then the car was stuffed with more than 60 kilos of explosives.

- The vehicle was supposed to be parked at a specific location and blown up when a high-ranking Russian military official got near it.

Criminal probes

- The investigative department of the FSB directorate for the Rostov Region has brought criminal charges of high treason and illegal trafficking and manufacture of explosives.

- The suspect has been taken into custody.

- For the totality of crimes committed, the detainee could be looking at life in prison.