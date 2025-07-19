{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Defense chief inspects military, social facilities in northern Russia

Andrey Belousov went to see a multidisciplinary medical center that was reconstructed in 2024 to provide medical services to military personnel and their families

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov has inspected military and social facilities at a military post in the country’s northern Murmansk Region, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The Russian defense minister highlighted the need to create conditions for military personnel serving in the Far North. The military post’s commanders reported to Andrey Belousov on the prospects for its further development," the statement reads.

Belousov went to see a multidisciplinary medical center that was reconstructed in 2024 to provide medical services to military personnel and their families.

"The defense chief pointed out that providing treatment and rehabilitation to military servicemen was a priority," the ministry added.

Half of Russians aged 12-24 use iPhone — research
The most popular phone model among the young Russian users for the period from January to June 2025 was the iPhone 11, same as in the first half of last year
Read more
Zelensky wants to sack Zaluzhny because of his secret talks with West — Hersh
Commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, says journalist, talks about the possibility of a ceasefire and peace process
Read more
Trade with EU could drop to zero — Russian Foreign Ministry
Alexander Grushko also noted that the EU has adopted its 18th package of anti-Russian sanctions and intends to fully abandon Russian energy resources, including oil and gas
Read more
Ukrainian officer says Zelensky's demobilization comments spell doom for scores of troops
When Vladimir Zelensky says 'only after victory' it’s effectively a death sentence for hundreds of thousands of people, Denis Yaroslavsky said
Read more
EU’s fresh sanctions target 22 Russian banks, including T-Bank, Bank Saint Petersburg
Any transactions between European financial institutions and the affected banks are prohibited
Read more
Russia says EU’s 18th package of sanctions not to have desired effect
The restrictions imposed on imports from third countries of petroleum products produced from Russian oil "will inevitably lead to an increase in fuel prices on the EU market, the Russian Permanent Mission to the EU said
Read more
Syria’s president accuses Israel of making things worse with its bombing raids
Syrian Interim Ahmed al-Sharaa reaffirmed that the province of Sweida remains an integral part of Syria and the Druze are a "fundamental part of the Syrian national structure
Read more
Brazil to reroute exports from US to other countries after tariff move — Lula da Silva
According to the president, Brazil values relations with the US, but not at the expense of its sovereignty
Read more
Ukraine doesn’t have resources to carry out offensive — Strana
Analysts note that recently all Ukrainian attempts to attack have ended with heavy losses and little or no result
Read more
India cautions EU against double standards in energy trade — Foreign Ministry
Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stressed that Government of India considers the provision of energy security a responsibility of paramount importance to meet the basic needs of its citizens
Read more
Trump says looking forward to media magnate Murdoch’s testimony in court
The WSJ reported earlier that US leader sent a drawing with an outline of a woman’s breasts accompanied by a letter as a gift for Epstein’s 50th birthday, following this publication, the president said he would sue the Wall Street Journal and media magnate Rupert Murdoch
Read more
None of BRICS members seeks to replace dollar — Russian diplomat
According to Ryabkov, Russia already makes more than 90% of all payments with its BRICS partners in national currencies
Read more
Medvedev calls Western actions against Russia a full-out war
"To Western elites, an independent and strong Russia has always seemed a historical anomaly and a very effective rebuff to the idea of their `civilizational superiority’", the politician maintained
Read more
Company of Russian businessman will invest in Musk’s deal with Twitter — Bloomberg
Earlier, Alexander Tamas put money into rocket company SpaceX and brain-machine maker Neuralink Corp., which also belong to Elon Musk
Read more
Russian ballistic missiles evade Ukrainian radars, hinder Patriots — paper
According to the report, Europe plans to supply Ukraine with its Samp/T air defense systems, which could rival the US-made Patriots
Read more
UK to lower price cap for Russian oil, following EU — Chancellor
Rachel Reeves said that the UK and its EU allies are turning the screw on
Read more
Defense chief inspects military, social facilities in northern Russia
Andrey Belousov went to see a multidisciplinary medical center that was reconstructed in 2024 to provide medical services to military personnel and their families
Read more
Russian ambassador says full-scale gas supplies to Moldova must resume
According to Oleg Ozerov, Russia has repeatedly called and continues to call for the "normalization of energy supply issues" with Moldova
Read more
Britain may join Trump plan to buy US weapons for Ukraine — Bloomberg
According to the report, Defense Secretary of the United Kingdom John Healey and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius intend to discuss this on July 21
Read more
Russia says Ukraine lost up to 190 troops in battlegroup North area over past day
According to the spokesman, units of the battlegroup struck manpower and equipment of Ukrainian mechanized and airborne assault brigades and two assault regiments in the areas of the settlements of Pavlovka, Ryzhevka, Khrapovshchina and Kondratovka in the Sumy Region. In the Kharkov area, units of a Territorial Defense brigade were struck in the area of Volchansk
Read more
Russia to treat 'coalition of the willing' forces in Ukraine as military target — MFA
"The Russian side has repeatedly stated that a deployment of armed forces of other countries in Ukraine under any pretense would be absolutely unacceptable and it would regard this as preparations for foreign military intervention," Maria Zakharova stated
Read more
Trump believes Ukraine should go on offensive — media
The US president also asked "if Ukraine could bomb Moscow or St. Petersburg"
Read more
Russian embassy in Canada denies Moscow behind UK cyberattacks
Earlier on Friday, the UK imposed sanctions on 18 Russians, who were allegedly involved in cyberattacks
Read more
Russia says Ukraine lost more than 1,195 soldiers in special operation area over past day
Units of the battlegroup Deipro struck formations of Ukrainian mechanized and mountain assault brigades and two territorial defense brigades in the areas of the towns of Malaya Tokmachka and Novoandreyevka in the Zaporozhye Region and Antonovka and Ponyatovka in the Kherson Region
Read more
Press review: Trump’s Ukraine stance raises doubts as EU states opt out of US arms funding
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, July 17th
Read more
NATO seeks to weaken Russia wherever conflicts remain unresolved, expert says
According to Ralph Bosshard, a retired Swiss lieutenant colonel and former military adviser to the OSCE secretary general, NATO members will primarily focus on the regions where "conflicts remain unresolved," including Transnistria, Abkhazia, South Ossetia and Crimea
Read more
Russia’s Army-2025 event rescheduled for a later time — organizers
The event was initially slated for August 11-14, 2025
Read more
Russia nixes defense cooperation agreement with Germany
The agreement was signed in 1996
Read more
Russia must respond to West’s treachery and even act preemptively — Medvedev
According to the Russian security council deputy chairman, Russia has learned the lessons of Potsdam and no longer has any illusions about relations with the West
Read more
Russian forces destroy two groups of Ukrainian soldiers in Dnepropetrovsk Region
Among the enemy personnel destroyed, there were soldiers of recently deployed rear units
Read more
Western arms makers likely to support Kiev’s idea to test weapons versus Russia — expert
According to the expert, it is rather difficult to mock up actual battlefield conditions and weapons that were tested and entered into service in peacetime may turn out to be not that effective on the battlefield as expected
Read more
Fifth drone shot down near Moscow — mayor
Earlier in the day, Sergey Sobyanin reported the elimination of four drones flying toward Moscow
Read more
Russia discovers Ukrainian weapons cache containing chemical-laced IEDs
A cache with drone equipment was found by the Federal Security Service near the village of Ilyinka in the Donetsk People’s Republic in May 2025
Read more
Russian forces capture foreign mercenaries in DPR, scout says
According to the scout with the callsign Husky, the foreigners were stationed in a building that Russian forces seized in about five minutes
Read more
'No illusions' any more regarding relations with West, Russia’s Medvedev says
The Russian security council deputy chairman was commenting on the idea that decisions from the Potsdam Conference were almost immediately breached by the Soviet Union’s former allies in the anti-Hitlerite coalition
Read more
RDIF calls for dialogue instead of sanctioning spiral — chief executive
Kirill Dmitriev stressed that the EU is afraid of peace and continues to be in the grip of hostile narratives
Read more
At least 1 person injured in Ukrainian strike on Donetsk
According to a TASS correspondent, the projectile fell near a five-story apartment building, damaging its facade, windows and balconies
Read more
Bulgaria denies smuggling arms from Ukraine
The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry said that it "consistently implements" strict standards of arms export control
Read more
Russia to give decisive response if attacked by Taurus — MFA
Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also noted that Germany’s assistance in the production of long-range systems in Ukraine could mask plans to localize the assembly of Taurus missiles at Ukrainian defense industry facilities
Read more
Western plan to destroy Russia fails, says senior Russian diplomat
Alexander Grushko specified that the West had failed to defeat Russia on the battlefield, to run Russia’s economy into the ground and to disintegrate Russia
Read more
Russia treats Ukraine, bilateral relations as separate lines in dialogue with US — Kremlin
"One topic is the Ukrainian settlement, and another one is our bilateral relations, all irritants in our ties, problematic issues, which we have a lot of," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Press review: US and EU delay weapons to Ukraine as Syria fighting alarms Turkey
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, July 18th
Read more
Russia’s anti-tank missile system gets ‘top attack’ capability similar to US Javelin
As its specific feature, a Javelin missile climbs above using an arched flight trajectory and then strikes down the turrets of tanks and other armored vehicles where the armor is the thinnest
Read more
Two Chinese banks included in EU sanctions package
Head offices of both banks are located in the Province of Heilongjiang in Northeast China
Read more
Russia not ruling out countermeasures against new EU sanctions — Foreign Ministry
"We will take measures supporting our interests in case of necessity," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko stressed
Read more
Trump calls Biden cruel, incompetent
US leader said that the previous American administration "tried to crush the industry" of cryptocurrencies
Read more
West’s threats of secondary sanctions to benefit multipolar world — Russian diplomat
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said earlier that secondary sanctions may be applied against China, India and Brazil
Read more
Trump demands Germany transfer Patriot from its stocks to Kiev — Bild
According to the newspaper, the president does not intend to share the systems that the American army has
Read more
EU fully prohibits financial transactions with Belarus — EU Council
"Today’s package also further mirrors the measures imposed on Belarus’ trade with those imposed on Russia," the EU Council added
Read more
Complicated effort underway to pull Russia-US ties from deplorable state — Kremlin
"The process itself is very complicated and time-consuming," Dmitry Peskov added
Read more
Russian, Turkish leaders discuss recent escalations in Syria over phone — Kremlin
The situation in Syria aggravated on July 13 when clashes between Arab tribal militias and Druze self-defense groups broke out in the heavily Druze-populated Sweida governorate
Read more
Russian deputy says WhatsApp poses threat to national security
Anton Nemkin said that the fate of WhatsApp in Russia is sealed
Read more
Ukraine sees three deaths to every birth since start of year
According to the service, the country's population is decreasing by more than 300,000 people annually
Read more
Hungary will not accept EU budget aimed at financing Ukraine, PM says
"I will never accept an EU budget that will make Hungary vulnerable to blackmail," Viktor Orban wrote
Read more
EU’s rejection of Russian gas leading to adverse consequences — Putin
Huge restrictions have already been introduced for EU countries
Read more
Russia considers Western military sites in Ukraine legitimate targets — Kremlin
Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova reiterated Moscow’s position that the deployment of any foreign troops to Ukraine was unacceptable
Read more
Trump's ultimatum suggests Ukraine able to hold on no longer than 50 days — expert
According to Ralph Bosshard, the US leader now has “little time left” to help Ukrainian forces stabilize the front before he and Vladimir Zelensky present new proposals to Russia aimed at resolving the conflict
Read more
Russia’s Medvedev proposes fourth 'D' for Ukraine as deparasitization
Exactly 80 years ago, on July 17, 1945, the Potsdam Conference began, bringing together the heads of government from the Soviet Union, the United States, and Great Britain. The meeting laid the foundation for the post-war world order.
Read more
NATO strategy aimed at preparing for war with Russia — Deputy Russian Foreign Minister
Alexander Grushko stressed that Ukraine, in the eyes of the West, is an instrument of "fighting the Russian Federation to inflict a strategic defeat on it"
Read more
Air defense system downs 13 drones targeting Moscow in span of less than two hours
"Emergency services are working where the debris fell," Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said
Read more
Russia says Ukraine lost over 220 soldiers in battlegroup West area of operations
According to the spokesman, acting with the support of artillery, heavy flamethrower systems and aviation, the battlegroup's units improved their positions along the forward line and struck formations of two mechanized brigades and two territorial defense brigades in the areas of Karpovka, Druzhelyubovka, Novosyolovka and Volchy Yar
Read more
Israel, Syria agree to a ceasefire with support from Washington
US Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack also called on Druze, Bedouins, and Sunnis to put down their weapons and, jointly with other minorities, "build a new and united Syrian identity in peace and prosperity with its neighbors"
Read more
Germany cannot recognize Taliban as Afghanistan’s leadership — Chancellor Merz
Germany, according to Friedrich Merz, does not recognize the de facto government of Afghanistan but has never severed diplomatic ties with that country
Read more
Times says Trump may meet with Putin, Xi in China
According to the report, a series of trade deals between the United States and China forced Trump to reconsider his hostile course towards Beijing
Read more
INTERVIEW: Russia minimized its military presence in Transnistria, Russian ambassador says
According to the diplomat, Russia has not taken a single step that would call into question the decisions that were taken at the talks on the settlement of the Transnistrian issue
Read more
PM says Ukraine agrees in principle to sell UAVs to US
Yulia Sviridenko said Defense Minister Denis Shmygal will develop this proposal with the American side
Read more
Putin, Erdogan call for respecting Syria’s sovereignty
The situation in Syria aggravated on July 13 when clashes between Arab tribal militias and Druze self-defense groups broke out in the heavily Druze-populated Sweida governorate
Read more
US has couple more major trade deals in pipeline — Trump
"We have a couple of big ones to announce pretty soon," the president said
Read more
Yemen’s Houthis report delivering missile strike on international airport in Israel
According to the rebels’ spokesperson Yahya Saree, the operation "successfully achieved its objective"
Read more
Ovechkin takes walk along Moscow street decorated in his honor
The street was earlier decorated in honor of Ovechkin’s record for most goals in the history of the National Hockey League
Read more
FACTBOX: What we know about EU’s 18th sanctions package against Russia
The 18th package includes an expanded blacklist of individuals and legal entities, restrictions on tankers transporting Russian oil, measures targeting several banks, and new export controls on dual-use goods and technologies
Read more
West’s push for rare-earth metals access borders on robbery — Russian MFA
"Rare-earth metals are the prize in the trade wars underway between the key suppliers of AI solutions to the market," Maria Zakharova pointed out
Read more
Russian MFA spokeswoman talks about weapons smuggling from Ukraine, raps German officials
TASS has put together the highlights from the news conference
Read more
EU blacklists 23 Russian companies as part of 18th sanctions package — gazette
The sanctions package targets the Izhevsk Mechanical Plant, Aeroscan, a Moscow-based provider of solutions for businesses using unmanned aerial technologies, YATEC, a gas producer in Yakutia, and the Rubin research and development company, the bloc’s official gazette reports
Read more
Israeli military intercept missile launched from Yemen
Earlier in the day, sirens sounded in many parts of Israel, including in Tel Aviv
Read more
UN General Assembly adopts Russia-initiated draft resolution to modernize organization
The document sets out plans to strengthen the impact of the United Nations in the face of mounting global challenges and an increasingly complicated financial situation
Read more
Russia says Ukraine lost up to 175 troops from battlegroup East operations over past day
According to the spokesman, a Bogdana self-propelled artillery unit and two towed howitzers were destroyed in a counter-battery battle
Read more
Trump says BRICS `fading out fast’ in wake of his 10% tariff threat for group
"BRICS wanted to try and take over the dollar, the dominance of the dollar, and the standard of the dollar," US President said
Read more
Israeli army announces expansion of military operation in Gaza City
Over the past day, IDF troops operating in northern and central Gaza, "revealed enemy infrastructure and dismantled several terror infrastructure sites in the area of Beit Hanoun," the army noted
Read more
UN cuts aid to refugees worldwide amid funding issues
In 2025, the main UNHCR assistance programs have already been reduced by $1.4 billion
Read more
EU imposes sanctions on prominent Russian film director Shakhnazarov — gazette
The European Union imposed sanctions on nine other Russian individuals, the Official Journal of the European Union reported
Read more
Putin reaffirms commitment to peace deal on Ukraine in call with Erdogan
On June 2, the second round of Russia-Ukraine talks took place in Istanbul
Read more
WhatsApp must comply with Russian laws — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that WhatsApp remained the most popular messaging service in many countries, including Russia
Read more
Gabbard accuses Obama administration of fabricating data on Russian interference in 2016
Their goal was to subvert the will of the American people and enact what was essentially a years-long coup with the objective of trying to usurp US leader Donald Trump from fulfilling the mandate, Director of National Intelligence said
Read more
Ukraine receives Abrams tanks from Australia, defense chief says
The rest of the tanks will be delivered "in the coming months," Denis Shmygal added
Read more
Ukraine invites Russia to hold next round of talks next week — Zelensky
According to Vladimir Zelensky, the proposal was made by Rustem Umerov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council and head of Kiev’s delegation to the Istanbul talks
Read more
Bogota says to crack down on Colombian mercenaries fighting overseas
Deputy Foreign Minister Mauricio Jaramillo stressed that sending Colombians to third countries to fight for foreign armies is a topic that the authorities would like to resolve
Read more
Kremlin says is unaware of plan for Putin, Trump, Xi to meet in China in September
The British newspaper reported that Xi wants the US and Russian leaders to meet for war commemorations in September
Read more
Russia must respond to West’s treachery and even act preemptively — Medvedev
According to the Russian official, "the Potsdam Conference taught us that relations with the West should not be based on illusions"
Read more
Syrian president announces immediate ceasefire in Druze conflict
Ahmed al-Sharaa called on all sides to respect the truce, halt all hostilities in all areas, make sure civilians are safe and humanitarian aid deliveries are unimpeded
Read more
Russia says Ukraine lost over 435 troops from battlegroup Center operations over past day
According to the spokesman, units of the battlegroup Center struck formations of four Ukrainian mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade and airborne assault brigades, a Marines brigade and a Territorial Defense brigade in the areas of Krasnoarmeysk, Novoverbskoye, Novoukrainka, Muravka, Petrovskoye and Stepanovka
Read more
Russian troops liberate ten communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 1,040 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 13 enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the week, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Trump sketched erotic drawing for Epstein’s birthday, WSJ claims
According to the newspaper, the drawing, depicting an outline of a woman’s breasts and a "Donald" signature was accompanied by the line: "Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret"
Read more
Moscow dismisses media reports that North Korean resort closed to Russians as fake news
"The American media, in cahoots with US intelligence, planted this fake news story," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russia, US discuss plans for deorbiting International Space Station — Roscosmos
The commission’s experts discussed among other issues, measures to reduce risks stemming from air leaks from the transfer module
Read more
Russia says Ukraine lost up to 170 soldiers in battlegroup South area of operations
According to the spokesman, units of the battlegroup South seized control of better positions, struck manpower and equipment of three Ukrainian mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade and a mountain assault brigade and a territorial defense brigade in the area of the settlements of Seversk, Konstantinovka, Kleban-Byk, Pleshcheyevka and Novosyolovka
Read more
Russian lawmaker reminds US general of nuclear doctrine
"An attack on the Kaliningrad Region will mean an attack on Russia, with all due retaliatory measures, stipulated, among other things, by its nuclear doctrine," Leonid Slutsky said
Read more
INTERVIEW: Russian ambassador says NATO arms Moldova despite its neutral status
According to the diplomat, it is in Moldova's national interests to preserve its neutral status and sovereignty
Read more
Russia’s Medvedev responds to Trump by saying 'one really bad thing' would be WWIII
Donald Trump said earlier on Tuesday that if it weren’t for him "really bad things would have already happened to Russia"
Read more
Moldova unlawfully blocks Russian diplomatic mail — envoy
According to Oleg Ozerov, the embassy is suffering reputational and financial losses because people pay money for document issuing services
Read more
Moldova’s election authority bans opposition bloc from parliamentary election
CEC Deputy Chairman Pavel Postica read out a report claiming that the bloc had links to Russia
Read more