Defense chief inspects military, social facilities in northern Russia

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov has inspected military and social facilities at a military post in the country’s northern Murmansk Region, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The Russian defense minister highlighted the need to create conditions for military personnel serving in the Far North. The military post’s commanders reported to Andrey Belousov on the prospects for its further development," the statement reads.

Belousov went to see a multidisciplinary medical center that was reconstructed in 2024 to provide medical services to military personnel and their families.

"The defense chief pointed out that providing treatment and rehabilitation to military servicemen was a priority," the ministry added.