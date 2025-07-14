Brazilian UFC fighter Valter Walker seeks Russian citizenship

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Brazilian Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter Valter Walker would like to become a Russian citizen, a source in his team told TASS earlier in the day.

Two days ago, Walker entered the ring to the patriotic Russian song "Mother Earth" before his fight against Kennedy Nzechukwu (14 wins - 10 by KO; one submission; three by decision and six defeats - two by KO, two by submission; two by decision) from the United States.

The Brazilian submitted Nzechukwu in the first round (Inverted Heel Hook).

"Right now, Valter has a Russian permanent residency permit. He’s planning to apply for Russian citizenship, and the process will move forward step by step," the source in the Brazilian fighter’s team added.

Walker, 27, boasts a record of 14 wins (6 by KO; 4 by submission and 4 by decision) and one defeat (by decision).

The Brazilian fighter moved to Russia seven years ago. Married to a Russian woman, he is living in the Moscow Region town of Romashkovo and trains at the local GOR MMA training center.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is the world’s largest mixed martial arts (MMA) promotional event, featuring the world’s top-ranked fighters. Numerous Russian fighters fight in the UFC.