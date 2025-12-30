Court rules to place under arrest Adygeya’s detained suspect in school attack

MAIKOP, December 30. /TASS/. The Municipal court of the city of Maikop City in the Russian Republic of Adygea ruled to put under arrest a suspect, who had been detained earlier in Maikop on charges of plotting a terrorist attack on a local school, the court’s press office said in a statement to TASS on Tuesday.

"The Municipal City Court of Maikop ordered to place under arrest until February 28 a male suspect, who had been detained on charges of preparing a terrorist attack," the court’s press office said in a statement.

A source in the Russian Federal Security Office (FSB) disclosed to TASS earlier in the day that it foiled a terrorist attack targeting a school in Adygeya in Russia’s North Caucasus.

Ten home-made Molotov cocktails, two tactical knives and a terrorist organization’s flag were confiscated from his car parked near the school building, the FSB added.

The attacker’s activity was coordinated from abroad via Telegram, as an inspection of his phone showed, according to the FSB. A criminal case has been opened.

The Central Asian man said in a video released by the FSB that he had been tasked with setting fire to a Christmas tree in a school. "I arrived here in Maikop. I was contacted via Telegram with a request to set a school Christmas tree on fire. I was told to make Molotov cocktails to do so, and then leave the city," he recounted.