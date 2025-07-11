MELITOPOL, July 11. /TASS/. In the summer of 2025, the Kiev regime altered its terrorist tactics concerning Energodar, now directly targeting the city’s residents. While last summer the Ukrainian army attacked the city’s critical infrastructure, home to nuclear workers and their families, this year, they are striking residential buildings and administrative offices, ZNPP communications director Yevgeniya Yashina told TASS.

In the summer of 2024, the Ukrainian military shelled electrical substations, gas stations, and triggered wildfires, while also attacking emergency responders and utility workers repairing the damage. As a result, Energodar was left without electricity, communication, or water for days at a time, Yashina noted. The situation, she added, was further exacerbated by an extreme heatwave, with temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius.

"This summer, the enemy appears to have shifted its strategy of terrorizing Energodar. Now, they are directly targeting civilians, hunting them down to spread fear. Such actions are especially dangerous amid widespread exhaustion. Therefore, the administration strongly urges residents to remain vigilant, stay alert, and avoid panic," said the ZNPP communications director.

Last night, a Ukrainian kamikaze drone attacked the Energodar administration building. There were no casualties, and the damage was minor, Energodar mayor Maksim Pukhov reported earlier. On July 10, the Ukrainian military struck a residential building in the satellite city of the ZNPP. No one was injured, but four cars were damaged, along with the building’s windows. The same day, Pukhov reported three fires in the area caused by Ukrainian strikes.

Yashina recalled that in the summer of 2024, in addition to emergency repairs, the city administration, under the directive of then-mayor Eduard Senovoz, organized water deliveries and, in cooperation with local businesses, set up charging stations for electronic devices. With support from Rosatom, young children and their parents were sent to the seaside. Volunteers also assisted needy residents, including delivering groceries to upper-floor apartments.