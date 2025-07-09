SIMFEROPOL, July 9. /TASS/. Western countries can’t guarantee that the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant will be safe from Ukrainian attacks, as they have taken Ukraine’s side in the conflict by giving it weapons, said Renat Karchaa, a nuclear power analyst and Zaporozhye Region lawmaker.

The ZNPP earlier announced that three Ukrainian drones attacked a group of its employees. This is the first time that drones attacked the territory of the plant.

"The West is getting sophisticated in supplying lethal weapons and ammunition," Karchaa said. "They talk about peace, but they don't shut down the supply of lethal weapons. What will they deliver tomorrow? What will the range of the launcher be? These are questions that have no answers today. This context provides a very unstable basis for forecasts. It is remarkable that the Kiev regime has not given any guarantees for the safety of the ZNPP. Not even verbal, declarative ones. There should be very strict mechanisms of responsibility for non-compliance with the agreement, no matter whether it is physical or in dollars, rubles or hryvnias. There should be responsibility, but today there is none. It is not spelled out, so agreements are easily violated by Western countries and Ukraine."

About the ZNPP

The Zaporozhye NPP is a Russian nuclear facility on the bank of the Kakhovka Reservoir in Energodar. ZNPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe and includes six reactors with a total capacity of 6 GW. All of them are now in cold shutdown and do not generate electricity. Ukrainian forces have been subjecting residential areas of Energodar and the plant to artillery and drone attacks since 2022. IAEA experts have been stationed at the plant since September 2022, with regular rotations.