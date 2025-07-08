Russian Emergencies Ministry to train rescuers for Burkina Faso

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russian Emergencies Ministry universities will train rescuers for Burkina Faso, the ministry’s press service told TASS.

"Russian Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov held talks with Burkina Faso’sDirector General of Civil Defense Lazare Yago. The foreign colleagues expressed interest in personnel training at Russian universities. Next year, five representatives from Burkina Faso will begin their education in Russia under an innovative project launched by the Russian Emergencies Ministry in cooperation with the International Civil Defense Organization (ICDO)," the ministry said.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the ICDO Executive Council session in Baku. Earlier, Kurenkov also met with his Azerbaijani counterpart.

"Over the past six years, Russian specialists will share both theoretical knowledge and practical skills. The Russian emergencies ministry boasts educational institutions with not only highly qualified instructors and advanced training facilities for firefighters and rescuers but also extensive experience in training foreign specialists," the ministry’s press service quoted the minister as saying.