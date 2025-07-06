Singer Ozzy Osbourne of heavy metal band Black Sabbath gives farewell show in UK

LONDON, July 6. /TASS/. Ozzy Osbourne, the lead singer of the heavy metal band Black Sabbath, and its other original members played a farewell show in their hometown of Birmingham, the Independent reported.

Osbourne, 76, kicked off the show with some of the best-known songs of his solo career: "I Don't Know," "Mr. Crowley," "Suicide Solution," "Crazy Train and Mama" and "I'm Coming Home." He performed from an improvised throne due to a spinal injury.

Later on, the band performed a selection of their signature songs: "War Pigs," "NIB," "Iron Man" and "Paranoid."

Fans also saw performances from other bands including Slayer, Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Tool and Gojira.