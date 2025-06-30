Moscow sees coldest June 30 on record

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Meteorologists have recorded the coldest-ever June 30 in Moscow since observations started being kept, with the air temperature dropping to 12.6 degrees Celsius, leading specialist of the Phobos weather center Evgeny Tishkovets said.

"Moscow broke two records today: such a cold June 30 <...> has never been seen. In our capital, the last day of June was the coldest in the entire history of the main weather station at the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNKh). By 3 p.m. Moscow time (12 p.m. GMT - TASS), the thermometer showed a mere plus 12.6 degrees. This breaks the previous records from 1962 and 1976, when plus 14 degrees and plus 14.7 degrees, respectively, were registered on this day," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, leading specialist of the Phobos weather center Mikhail Leus reported another record, this one for low atmospheric pressure in the Russian capital - barometers at the VDNKh were at 728.3 mm. Tishkovets cited the most recent data of 728.0 mm which is also a record in at least the past 45 years of observations.