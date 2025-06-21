Bekmambetova's short film Son wins Golden Goblet at Shanghai Film Festival

SHANGHAI, June 21. /TASS/. Zhanna Bekmambetova's animated short film Son won the Golden Goblet at the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival, a TASS correspondent reported.

The short film is a joint production of Russia and Kazakhstan. Son depicts the story of a father who raises his son, who is confined to a wheelchair, by himself. One day, the boy becomes fascinated by a TV spot about the Mars rover Opportunity. Watching the robot's adventures as it overcomes the challenging landscape of the planet awakens the child's interest in life and gives hope to his loving father.

About film festival

The 27th Shanghai International Film Festival takes place on June 13-22. During this time, more than 400 films from about 70 countries were shown in dozens of Shanghai cinemas. In total, there were approximately 1,500 screenings, including premieres and cinematic classics. This year's competition program included 49 films, 38 of which were world premieres.·The program consists of five sections: the main competition, new Asian talents, animation, documentary, and short film. The jury consists of 21 film industry representatives from Asia, Africa, America and Europe. This year, Italian director and screenwriter Giuseppe Tornatore is presiding over the jury.