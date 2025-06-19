Residents of Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek face major power outage for two days in row

BISHKEK, June 19. /TASS/. Residents of Kyrgyzstan's capital of Bishkek are experiencing a widespread power outage for the second day in a row, a TASS correspondent reported.

Citizens recorded voltage surges and short-term power outages in almost all districts of the capital before midday of June 19. Photos and videos monitoring the power supply to apartments and houses, shared on social networks, show that before the blackout the voltage in the grid reached 400-480V.

The power supply was restored within a few minutes in the central parts of the city, while in other areas it was reinstated in 5-10 minutes. Power engineers have not yet commented on the situation. "The reason is being investigated," a representative of the OJSC National Electric Grid of Kyrgyzstan told TASS.

The power supply in Kyrgyzstan has been disrupted for the second time in a day. On Wednesday, the 20-50-minute power outage affected Bishkek and a number of districts in the neighboring Chui region. Educational institutions, clinics, hospitals, and the building of the national parliament, which was holding a meeting at the time, were left without power.

Additionally, the power outage disrupted the process of supplying water to the population, as water pumping stations also run on electricity. Canteens, banks, and ATMs were inoperative as well. Police officers were placed on high alert and sent to control traffic at road junctions to avoid traffic collapse. Power engineers failed to provide an official explanation for the blackout, saying the problem occurred due to technical issues.

For the past several years, Kyrgyzstan has been relying on imported electricity from a number of neighboring countries, including Russia, because the country lacks generating capacity, despite its significant hydropower potential.