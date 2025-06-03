{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military operation in Ukraine

Bridge blast incidents in Kursk, Bryansk Regions classified as terror attacks

Investigative Committee Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said that investigators have seized parts of explosive devices, as well as other material evidence, interviewed witnesses, victims, and railway workers

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Investigative Committee (SK) has classified the blowing up of bridges in Russia’s borderline Bryansk and Kursk Regions as terror attacks, SK Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said.

According to the spokeswoman, the terrorists’ plan was to cause mass civilian casualties. "The SK Main Investigations Directorate has classified the undermining of railway sections and bridges in the Bryansk and Kursk Regions on May 31 and June 1, 2025, which caused the derailment of a passenger, freight, and auxiliary trains, as acts of terrorism (article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code)," she said. "Evidently, the terrorists, acting on orders from the Kiev regime, plotted to cause hundreds of civilian casualties."

She said that investigators have seized parts of explosive devices, as well as other material evidence, interviewed witnesses, victims, and railway workers. "With support from the Federal Security Service and interior ministry, the organizers and perpetrators of these heinous crimes will be identified and punished," she stressed.

Moscow Railway reported that passenger train No. 86 running from Klimov to Moscow went off the rails on the Pilshino-Vygonichi railway sector in the Bryansk Region at 10:44 p.m. Moscow time (7:44 p.m. GMT) on May 31. According to Moscow Railway, the train's derailment was caused by the collapse of a road bridge, which was damaged due to illegal interference with transport operations. Later, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said that the train derailed after the bridge was blown up.

On the night of May 31 to June 1, another railway bridge was blown up in the Zheleznogorsk district of the Kursk Region, resulting in a passing train falling onto a highway.

