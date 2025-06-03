Over 50 people injured in Bryansk train derailment remain in hospitals — health official

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. As many as 53 people injured in last weekend’s train derailment in the Bryansk Region remain hospitalized, of them six are in a grave condition, said Alexey Kuznetsov, an aide to the Russian health minister.

"According to operational data, 53 people, including three children injured in the train incident in the Bryansk Region are still receiving in-patient care in hospitals in Bryansk, Moscow and the Russian Health Ministry’s federal medical centers. Doctors say six patients, including a child, are in a grave condition," Kuznetsov told reporters.

According to him, 11 others, including a child, have been discharged from hospital after their condition improved.