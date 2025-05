DUBAI, May 25. /TASS/. The air temperature in the UAE is record high in May for the second time in a row.

"The highest temperature recorded over the country today is 51.6°C in Sweihan (Al Ain) at 13:45 UAE local time (11:45 a.m. GMT)," the UAE National Center of Meteorology said on the X social network.

The figure is just 0.4 degrees short of the absolute temperature record in the history of the UAE, registered in 2010 on Al Yasat Island.