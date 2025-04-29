DONETSK, April 29. /TASS/. Ukrainian Wild Hornet drones may have been involved in the 2024 death of journalist Semyon Yeryomin, sources in Russian law enforcement told TASS.

"At the time of Semyon Yeryomin's death, the Wild Hornets UAV attack group was on the enemy's side operating in the area of responsibility of the first infantry battalion of the 58th motorized infantry brigade," a source said.

Earlier, captured Ukrainian soldier Robert Pogorelov told TASS about the involvement of Ukraine’s 58th motorized infantry brigade in Yeryomin's death.

Izvestia's military correspondent Yeryomin died on April 19, 2024 from injuries from a Ukrainian FPV drone strike on the border of the Donetsk People's Republic and the Zaporozhye Region.

The journalist had been working in the special military operation zone since February 2022. He was awarded the medal of the Order of Merit for the Fatherland, II degree.