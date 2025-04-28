Russia's cholera cases under control, spread prevented, sanitary watchdog says

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The cholera situation in Russia is currently stable and remains under the constant supervision of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor), which is keeping the situation under constant control, the press service told reporters.

Earlier, the sanitary watchdog reported that two imported cases of cholera were detected in Russia. It was confirmed that the individuals contracted the disease while traveling abroad in India. Due to preventive measures, the spread of cholera in the country has been prevented.

"The epidemiological situation with regard to cholera in Russia is characterized as stable and is under the continuous control of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing. Over the past 20 years, only isolated cases of imported cholera have been registered. In accordance with current regulations, a comprehensive, systematic set of preventive measures is in place, enabling authorities to mitigate the risk of any deterioration in the country’s epidemiological situation," the press service said.