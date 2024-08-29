Football star Mbappe’s X account hacked, one tweet calls Messi 'midget'

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. French football star Kylian Mbappe’s account on the X social network was hacked last night, with hackers posting a flurry of sensational tweets about other football stars and English FCs, British daily Mirror reported on Thursday.

According to the daily, the hackers posted several statements on behalf of the 25-year-old French striker, which stated in particular "Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest football player of all time. The midget [Lionel Messi] is NOT my goat."

The hackers also posted several insulting statements regarding some clubs from the English Premier League, but they were all promptly deleted afterwards.

"Mbappe's account made some very controversial tweets on several Premier League teams, including Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur. However, all the anonymous posts were deleted quickly afterward," The Mirror reported.

This was not the first time Mbappe's X social network account has been hacked. In 2019, hackers also gained access to the footballer’s account on the platform. At that time they renamed Mbappe's page, adding their own nicknames to his last name.