Indonesian Navy's training ship to make port calls in Vladivostok, 8 other cities

TOKYO, August 4. /TASS/. The Indonesian Navy's Bima Suci training sailing ship has set off on a 90-day voyage, during which it will make port calls in Vladivostok, as well as a number of cities in seven countries, the Indonesian Navy's press service reported.

According to it, during the voyage it is planned not only to train cadets, but also to carry out a diplomatic mission. There are 189 Indonesian cadets on board, as well as their counterparts from 17 countries, including Australia, Italy, Turkey, South Korea and Japan.

The Bima Suci ship will first sail to Singapore, from where it will head to Cambodia, Vietnam, China, South Korea. The next destination will be the port of Vladivostok, from where the ship will sail to Japan and the Philippines before returning to Indonesia on October 30.

Indonesian Military Sealift Command Chief Krisno Utomo said that the joint voyage will strengthen friendship among all participating countries and provide important experience for the cadets.

The mission is part of the ASEAN-Plus Cadet Sail program, which aims to strengthen interaction between cadets from ASEAN and non-ASEAN member states.