Three foreign nationals arrested for trespassing at Baikonur spaceport

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Three European nationals have been arrested for trespassing at the Baikonur spaceport, a law enforcement official told TASS.

"Three people, citizens of the Netherlands and Belgium, have been arrested at Baikonur. They illegally entered the spaceport and were caught by police," he pointed out.

According to the official, the incident occurred last Tuesday. Efforts are underway to establish all the circumstances of what happened, as well as the reason why the foreign nationals came to the space facility.

In early June, two diggers from France were found in an area beyond the spaceport’s security perimeter. One of them died of dehydration.