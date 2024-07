NEW YORK, July 3. /TASS/. The sentencing for Russian national Alexander Vinnik under the money laundering case has been postponed to 2025, Vinnik’s lawyer Arkady Bukh told TASS.

Earlier in May, Vinnik struck a deal with the US prosecution and pleaded guilty.

"The sentencing has been postponed to 2025, we have not yet received the exact date from the court. The reason for the postponement is the rather complicated paper gathering process," he said.