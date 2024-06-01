Lawmaker, Hero of Russia, Arctic explorer Chilingarov passes at age of 84 — Duma Speaker

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Russian State Duma Deputy, Hero of Russia, explorer of the Arctic and the Antarctic Artur Chilingarov died at the age of 84, Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin announced.

"A wonderful man, our colleague, Artur Nikolayevich Chilingarov, passed away," Volodin said.

The Duma Speaker noted that "as a pioneer, as a brave explorer of the Arctic and the Antarctic, professor, Doctor of Geography," Chilingarov "made an invaluable contribution to the exploration of the North and the World Ocean."

"Artur Nikolayevich led several expeditions, took part in the most difficult rescue operations, worked in extreme conditions for many years, committed feats of labor every day," Volodin added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences over Chilingarov’s demise to his relatives, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The President expressed his deep condolences over Chilingarov’s demise. They were indeed friends for years, they knew each other well. And the president send a telegram with his condolences to the relatives and close ones of the Hero of Russia," the spokesman said.