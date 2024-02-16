Inspection underway over Navalny’s death in prison

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Investigators have launched an inspection over the death of blogger Alexey Navalny in prison, the press service of the Federal Penitentiary Service for the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region told TASS.

"The Investigative Directorate of Russia’s Investigative Committee for the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region has organized a procedural inspection over the death of A. A. Navalny at the penal colony No. 3. A set of investigative and operating procedures directed at establishing all the circumstances of the incident is being implemented according to due legal process," the agency said in a statement.

Navalny, who received two suspended sentences over the Yves Rocher case, was declared wanted for numerous violations of the terms of his suspended sentence. On February 2, 2021, Moscow’s Simonovsky District Court converted Alexey Navalny’s suspended sentence to incarceration. In March 2022, he was also found guilty of contempt of court and fraud committed during campaign fundraising and in August 2023 - of founding an extremist group.