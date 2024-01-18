Russia files charges against 68 foreign mercenaries for fighting for Ukraine

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Russia’s Investigative Committee (IC) has charged in absentia 68 more foreign mercenaries (from seven countries) for fighting for Ukraine in the special military operation, the IC’s press service informed TASS in a statement.

"In the criminal case on mercenary activities, investigators received additional materials and filed charges in absentia against 68 more nationals from 7 countries," the statement says.

Criminal proceedings are currently underway against 591 foreign citizens from 46 countries, the committee noted. According to the IC, most of them are citizens of the United States, Canada, Georgia, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, Lithuania and Latvia.