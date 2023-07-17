Mystery disease in Egypt not registered in Russia — sanitary watchdog

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. No cases of the unidentified disease that has cropped up in Egypt have been registered in Russia, Russia’s sanitary watchdog said on Monday.

"There are no cases of the unidentified Egyptian disease in Russia. However, dengue fever, whose symptoms resemble the ones shown in those sick in Egypt, is reported now and then. Thus, there were 29 such cases in our country last year, with all of them being related to people returning from southern countries. Most often dengue fever is imported from Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia, and to a lesser extent from Egypt," it said.

According to the watchdog, dengue fever imports were trending up before 2019 but morbidity has been decreasing since 2020.

The watchdog said earlier in the day that it has enhanced security protocols for flights from Egypt, including with the use of the Perimeter automated information system.