Kiev, UNESCO agree on moving relics from Kiev Pechersk Lavra to EU — SVR

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. The authorities in Kiev have reached an agreement with UNESCO on the removal of Kiev-Pechersk Lavra valuables, including relics kept there, to museums in Europe, the director of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Sergey Naryshkin, said in a statement released by the SVR press bureau on Monday.

"According to the SVR, an agreement has been reached between the Kiev authorities and UNESCO on the removal of Christian valuables, including holy relics, from the territory of Kiev Pechersk Lavra and their subsequent transfer to museums in Italy, France, Germany and the Vatican under the pretext of 'saving them from Russian missile attacks'," the statement reads. By now, the SVR press office noted, an inventory of church property has been taken and financial resources have been allocated to transport the items to Europe. Vehicles have been prepared. Some of them are equipped with refrigeration units.