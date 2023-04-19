Combating any manifestations of Nazism in today’s world is critical — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Fighting any manifestations of Nazism, including those that have appeared "in full bloom" in Ukraine, is extremely important, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

When asked to comment on the announcement that an anti-fascist forum will be held in Minsk on April 21-22, Peskov said, "No doubt, that is a very important area of work. The fight against neo-Nazism or any manifestations of Nazism in our current-day history, which we can witness in various countries and has, of course, appeared in full bloom in Ukraine, well, fighting such manifestations is extremely important."

He said the upcoming forum in Belarus would hopefully be a major event in the context of these efforts.

Gennady Zyuganov, leader of Russia’s Communist Party (CPRF), announced on Tuesday that an anti-fascist forum to be held in Minsk at the end of this week would bring together participants from more than 50 countries.