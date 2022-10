ROSTOV-ON-DON, October 2. /TASS/. More than 14,500 citizens of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics crossed the Russian border in the Rostov Region over the past 24 hours, the press service of the regional branch of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said in a statement on Sunday.

