TASS, September 29. People buried in Izyum died as a direct result of Ukrainian shelling, the head of the military-civilian administration of the Kharkov Region’s Izyum district, Vladislav Sokolov, announced on Thursday.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky recorded a video message in English in which he claimed that a mass grave was discovered in Izyum.

According to Sokolov, back in March, when the territory came under the control of the Russian armed forces, many bodies of those killed by Ukrainian shelling had been discovered while inspecting the city yards. "We took all the bodies to one of the city cemeteries. There were more than 480 civilians. All of them were buried in a civilized manner, each in a separate grave," the administration's Telegram channel quoted the head of the administration as saying.

In addition, the bodies of 16 Ukrainian soldiers were then found in the city. They were buried in a mass grave. "At the same time, we offered the Ukrainian side to take the bodies of their dead soldiers, but there was no response," Sokolov stressed.

When commenting on Kiev's claims, the head of Izyum added that "any provocation can be expected from the Ukrainian media and authorities in order to discredit Russian troops and the people who live in the Kharkov Region."

The head of the Kharkov military-civilian administration, Vitaly Ganchev, previously told TASS that Kiev had prepared propaganda videos, allegedly about the abuse of residents by allied troops. According to him, in fact, Ukraine deliberately shelled the city in order to blame Russia for the deaths, repeating the scenario of the provocation in Bucha.