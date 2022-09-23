Roscosmos to demonstrate Sarmat ICBM to US inspectors by late February 2024

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Russia’s space corporation Roscosmos plans to conduct a training session and demonstration of the intercontinental ballistic missile Sarmat to a group of US inspectors by February 20, 2024, as follows from a request uploaded to the government purchases website.

"Name of stage, description of service: training session and demonstration of the RS-28 ICBM (Sarmat ICBM - TASS) to a US inspection team. Deadline for providing the services following the conclusion of the state contract: no earlier than May 20, 2022 by February 20, 2024," the terms of reference say.

The purpose of the task is to fulfill Russia’s international obligations. Both training and demonstration will take place at facilities of the missile’s manufacturer, JSC Krasmash.

The planned works, according to the document, envisage "preparation and display in demonstration rooms (on platforms) of the components meant for demonstration (an assembled missile without a warhead placed on a rack, the first stage on a rack, and a transportation and launch container on a flatcar)".

The Sarmat ICBM was developed at the Makeyev Design Bureau (its chief specialization is the development of sea-launched intercontinental ballistic missiles). According to experts, the RS-28 Sarmat ICBM is capable of delivering a 10-tonne multiple independently targetable reentry vehicle (MIRV) to any point on the globe via the North Pole or the South Pole.

In April 2022, the Sarmat’s first launch was carried out from a silo at the Plesetsk cosmodrome. Several more launches are due this year. The missile has begun to be batch-produced.