Killer could have used her daughter to plant bomb in Dugina’s car

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Ukrainian national Natalia Vovk could have used her daughter to plant a bomb in the car of political scientist and journalist Darya Dugina, who died when her car exploded, a law enforcement source told TASS.

"Vovk could have used her daughter to disguise the crime. One theory is that she could have planted an explosive device in Dugina's car with the help of the child," the source said.

An explosive device went off in a Toyota Land Cruiser as it travelled along a highway near the village of Bolshiye Vyazyomy, in the Moscow Region, on the evening of August 20. The vehicle subsequently burst into flames. It was established that an explosive device had been planted under the vehicle’s floor on the driver's side. Dugina, who was driving the car, was killed instantly. Criminal proceedings have been launched on murder charges (paragraph F of part 2 of the Russian Criminal Code’s article 105). It will be investigated by the central office of Russia’s Investigative Committee.

The Federal Security Service, known as the FSB, told TASS on Monday that Dugina’s murder had been solved. According to the federal agency, it had been masterminded by the Ukrainian secret services and executed by Ukrainian national Natalia Vovk, who fled to Estonia following the crime.