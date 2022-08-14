Russia registers over 20,000 coronavirus cases in 24 hours for fifth consecutive day

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 28,982 in the past 24 hours, while the number of coronavirus-related deaths increased by 54, the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday.

Russia has posted over 20,000 coronavirus cases for the fifth day in a row, according to data provided by the center. On the previous day 28,694 cases and 60 related deaths were registered in the country, bringing the total numbers to 18,881,958 and 383,125, respectively. The number of recoveries gained 14,942 in 24 hours compared to 16,874 on the previous day, reaching 18,136,077.

The number of patients taken to hospital in 24 hours amounted to 1,790 compared with 2,761 on the previous day (down by 35.2%). The number of hospitalized patients rose in 16 regions and dropped in 62, whereas in seven regions the situation was unchanged.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 7,020 in the past 24 hours compared with 7,147 on the previous day. The total number of cases registered in the capital since the beginning of the pandemic currently stands at 2,906,770.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths rose by 21 in the past 24 hours in the city compared with 23 on the previous day, to 44,698, while the number of recoveries increased by 4,752 during the day to 2,674,426.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in St. Petersburg, Russia’s second-biggest city, increased by 3,761 in the past 24 hours compared with 3,454 on the previous day, hitting the highest number since March 2. The total number of cases registered in the city since the beginning of the pandemic equals 1,589,053.

The number of recoveries rose by 1,752 in St. Petersburg in the past 24 hours to 1,528,326, while the number of coronavirus-related deaths added 14 to 34,459.